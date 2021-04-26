Sony could take action based on action that would render the PS4 and PS5 useless

Editorial: the games / The social networking site Facebook / Twitter / Youtube / Instagram / News / Disagreement / Forums

For years since the launch of the PlayStation 3, some video game enthusiasts have pointed out the dangers posed by the initial online verification that this type of hardware requires and that of subsequent generations. What was previously thought to be a security measure could become an issue over time Announcing the closureThe, later modified, from the PS Store has revived the issue but it looks like soon there may be news from Sony about it.

CBOMB, an issue that could render your PS4 and possibly PS5 useless in the future

Announcing the closure of the PS Store, Later corrected by SonyHe put his finger on the line again about the relationship between the CMOS battery and the first online verification made so that the controller is activated and ready for use. In this sense, the combination of a lack of support for the PlayStation Network and the potential for wear, tear, and battery replacement can result in a console without the ability to play physical or digital games, something that has been dubbed “CBOMB”. Well, according to one of the channels that investigated the most in this regard, “Are you playing?” In the case of PS4 and PS5, Sony is already investigating this situation and would have reported some users via email.

Tweets on profile – but a few users started receiving emails letting them know that Sony is looking into the issue and we have heard from internal sources about the information they wanted to obtain. – Do you play? (@ DoesItPlay1) April 19, 2021

What is CBOMB and how will it affect PS3, PS4, and maybe PS5?

So far, it is not possible to confirm whether Sony will release a patch in the future to correct these details, keeping in mind that it is a security measure, so if that is the case, it is most likely in the final years of the controllers’ life cycle. .

As mentioned before, apparently the PS3, PS4 and PS5 have the security measure that establishes a relationship between CMOS and the console’s first connection to the PlayStation Netwrok to perform the validation process. The problem in the future might be that the controller cycle expires, has support for a few years and then loses it, a situation which, if combined with a wear or change of the CMOS battery, would prevent the controller from performing in-line validation (because for a device it would be Equivalent to its first off at leaving the factory) making it impossible to play physical or digital addresses.

