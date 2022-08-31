Virtual idol Hatsune Miku celebrates her birthday – Kodasai

14 hours ago Leo Adkins

August 31 is considered the birth date of the virtual idol of VocaloidAnd the Hatsune Mikubecause on August 31, 2007, the sound pack was first released in Japan by krypton future media. Hatsune Miku It is an audio program, and its anthropomorphic representation, a 16-year-old girl with long turquoise pigtails, has become a virtual idol representing Japanese otaku culture, performing live concerts through projections on the scene.

Multiple official Twitter accounts shared illustrations to celebrate the occasion. video game Sekai project feat. Hatsune Miku Share a video made byKEI (keigarou)“; While Spirita character maker, also took part in a special memorial sketch.

The character’s name comes from the fusion of Japanese words for “first” (初, Hatsu), “It seems” (音, ni) and “future” (ミ ク, Miku), which means “the first sound in the future”, indicating its position as the first sound”phoneme string” From krypton future media. Hatsune Miku It was the first Vocaloid developed by krypton future media After dealing with Yamaha’s singing version, Miko s Kaito. Miku was supposed to be the first in a series of Vocaloids called “phoneme string‘, which included Kagamine Rin / Lin s Megarine Loca. Each had a specific concept and vocal direction.

Krypton launched Hatsune Miku on August 31, 2007 with the idea of ​​launching Miku as “Android singer in a near future world where songs get lost“. Hatsune Miku It was released for Vocaloid 3 on August 31, 2013, including an English-language audio library. It was the first Vocaloid developed by the company, after the one developed by Yamaha CorporationMiko“yes”Kaito‘, making it the third Vocaloid to be sold commercially by the company.

More fans shared illustrations to celebrate the occasion, accompanied by the hashtag # 音 ミ ク 誕生 2022.

Pakistan affected by floods: satellite images show before and after

