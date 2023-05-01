‘We keep accumulating experience’: Agustín Canapino analyzes after his performance at the Alabama Grand Prix in IndyCar

Agustin Cannabino performs at the Alabama Grand Prix in IndyCar

Augustine Canabino He didn’t have a great day on the fourth day IndyCar Series He finished 26th in the standings at the Alabama Grand Prix, held at Barber Motorsports Park. The 33-year-old pilot, who is having his first experience in motorsport’s top class in the US, admitted he didn’t have the required performance, but salvaged the positivity.

he Titan de Arrecifes, competing for Juncos Hollinger Racing, completed 90 laps of the Alabama circuit. “We finished 26th, doing the total number of laps and although it wasn’t a great result, the challenge of completing 90 laps was met.”Note in his analysis that he conducted on his social networks.

“The race was very good in the first part and then we fell behind at the pitstop. The strategy of betting on the hard tyre didn’t work as expected and even though we were going for more we just couldn’t grab it. We continue to learn and accumulate experiences.”Canapino completed encouraging his fans to cheer him on at the next race of the season, which will be at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 13.

New Zealand Scott McLaughlin He was the winner of the race, which was accompanied by Frenchman Romain Grosjean. Australian Willpower completed the podium. save him for Cannabis is that he was among the top twenty in the first half of the tour; Within his learning curve, the Argentine was 26˚ into the score, making it to the first lap.

Scott McLaughlin celebrates after winning the race at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama. (Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports)

For the four-time road touring champion, it meant his fourth race in the IndyCar Series and at the Birmingham, Alabama circuit, it was his worst performance in terms of results. He was 25th at Long Beach and 12th at Texas and Florida, earning 47 points in the overall table led by Swede Marcus Ericsson (Chipi Ganassi Racing) with a score of 130.

