What devices and phones will it affect? – Televisa news

On Thursday 30 September there will be a Internet disconnection This will make equipment such as smartphones and computers lose the ability to connect to the network. Next we tell you which cell phones will be affected by this situation.

We recommend the following: YouTube, Gmail and Google Maps stop working on these phones

The internet outage is due to the expired Let’s Encrypt DST Root CA X3 CA authentication certificate on old devices.

What phones will the internet blackout affect?

Smartphones and tablets running Android 2.3.6 Gingerbread or lower

Macs with macOS 10.12.0 or earlier

iPhone and iPad with iOS 9 or lower

PC with Windows XP Service Pack 2 o inferior

PS4 consoles with firmware 5.0 or lower, PS3 and Nintendo 3DS

It is important to note that those devices that have not been updated will become obsolete for internet access as of September 30th, unless the firmware (the software that controls the electronic circuits of the device) is updated.

The best thing that you can do in these cases is to check that the devices have the corresponding updates. And in case the device cannot be updated, it is better to change it if you want to connect to the Internet.