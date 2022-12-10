What is the presentation paper in your conversations and what is it for – Enséñame de Ciencia

What’s new in WhatsApp? We come up with more news every day, and today’s news is that the messaging app is releasing a new cover sheet for one-time messages for some beta testers!

We mentioned earlier a major update to screenshot protection for photos and videos that appear at once, or rather, to display messages at once. Thanks to this function, it is no longer possible to take a screenshot of this type of message. As mentioned WABetaInfoWhatsApp is now releasing a new cover sheet to introduce these improvements to some beta testers after installing the WhatsApp beta 2.22.25.13 update for Android.

In the screenshot below, the cover sheet for display messages appears once inside the animation editor when you click watch once icon. In other words, this cover sheet will notify you of new privacy updates. As you can see in the message, it says that you can now no longer take screenshots, copy, share, or save a single view message.

How does the screen lock work?

This feature prevents people from taking a screenshot or screen recording of images, videos, or any other file sent within a single display message. Some important considerations:

When someone takes a screenshot, the recipient is never notified, but trying to take a screenshot gets blocked immediately due to privacy.

Attempting to record the screen by opening a displayed image or video is also blocked by default.

You can still take screenshots of conversations, even if they contain some disappeared messages, because the new feature is only limited to one-time photos and videos.

Cannot forward, export or save, view photos and videos at once as normal.

The recipient can still take a photo using a secondary mobile device, so always be careful when sending “look at once” messages.

Another important privacy function is to hide the “internet”, which takes time after you Announce WhatsApp This feature will be rolled out to all users. To activate the function, just follow these steps:

Click on 3 points from the top right

from the top right Open Settings by clicking on « settings”

Go to your …… law Project (Privacy, security and number change)

(Privacy, security and number change) Once logged in, go to Privacy”

Select the location and enter where it says “ Last time once and online »

Finally, in part “Who can see my last time?” select in «no one” and inWho can see me when I’m online » Brand “Like last time.”

According to WABetaInfoThe new spreadsheet has been released to some beta testers and will be rolled out to more users in the coming days. If you want to know how to switch to the beta version, visit our previous article: How to download the WhatsApp beta to receive the new features before anyone else