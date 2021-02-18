What the first Nintendo event of 2021 left us

the first Nintendo DirectX She had great announcements, but there was news that she held the spotlight as the new character of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate s Splatoon 3.

In the beginning we had the official show of Pera s Mithra As a new personality on the inside Super Smash Bros. UltimateAlthough it wasn’t a fan speculation, she made a good impression.

Another big announcement was arrival Fall guys a Nintendo Switch. A multiplayer game that has gained a lot of importance over the past year, but whose popularity has declined, it will be on console Nintendo.

There were also two important stories about the great Mario. The first was Mario Golf: Super Rush, The new title of the saga where we will have Mario And your buddies play golf with multiplayer modes.

The second news was cooperation Mario With Animal Crossing: New Horizons. One of the best selling games in history will have content inspired by the world of famous plumber and you can simulate levels Mario brothers. On your island.

Among other announcements was Who Ninja Gaiden: The Master Collection, Which will include the titles of the first three adventures Rio Hayabusa.

Preview from Monster Hunter Rise, Which will arrive on March 26th for Nintendo Switch, With a special version of the aforementioned console and controller.

About Link Adventures is officially becoming that sequel The Legend of Zelda: A Breath of the Wild It is still in development, but so that the wait is not boring, re-mastering The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword, Which will be available on July 16.

In conclusion, a preview of Splatoon 3, Address will arrive in 2022.