WhatsApp actually lets you hide that you’re ‘connected’: this is how you can do it

3 days ago Leo Adkins

Finally, one of the most anticipated novelties of WhatsApp has arrived: the rest of the users will no longer know if you are “online”

Some lucky WhatsApp users can already Turn off your online status So that others don’t know when they are ‘online’. The feature started being available with the latest Trial version of whatsapp for AndroidHowever, at the moment, only a few lucky users have been able to activate the option on their devices.

For some time now, there has been Ways to Hide That You’re “Online” or “Typing on WhatsApp”However, the company behind the app was still hesitant to add this feature natively. Now the wait is finally over.

WhatsApp icon.

The option to hide contact status in WhatsApp is one of the latest developments to access the app.

So you can hide that you are “online” in WhatsApp

As confirmed since then outlet WABetaInfoCucumber Hide whatsapp contact status arrived with Version 2.22.20.9 From WhatsApp Beta. However, some app users have reported seeing the same option in File Version 2.22.20.7. The spread appears to be gradual.

Once the job is available, the job will provide two options: Allow Everyone sees if you’re “connected”or restrict access to this information to your contacts, manually selected contacts, or no one else.

The option can be changed within a file Privacy List, in the “Account” section of WhatsApp settings. Once there, you will have to touch “Last Time” and choose the desired option.

Hide contact status in WhatsApp

WhatsApp already includes the option that allows you to hide if you are online from other users.

This is one of the most anticipated novelties by users in the field of privacy, because it will eventually be possible Prevent other people from knowing when we access the appand if we are “online” at a specific time.

In the coming days, the option to hide online status will be available to all users of the messaging app. If you don’t want to wait too long, we recommend Download the latest version of WhatsApp on your mobile phone And keep the app always up to date.

