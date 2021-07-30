WhatsApp | Does the two hands together emoji mean | folded hands | Meaning | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | trick | Tutorial | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

What does this emoji mean? We tell you here so you can avoid mistakes. The WhatsApp It continues to attract millions of users. Although it is blocked in some countries, with it you can send all kinds of documents, as well as photos, videos, GIFs and attachments Animation and other types of detail are so important in an age when immediacy is real.

in this time The WhatsApp It is developing its new function called multi-device, the same function that allows you to use the application on your PC or laptop without having to install your main cell phone with the application.

Likewise, everyone is also expected to be able to use the tool that tends to choose whether your contact can view a photo or video once and then delete it automatically.

Now there are other amazing details, like emojis. There are more than 500 emojis in the messaging app, but one of them has been used by many people without knowing its meaning in The WhatsApp : This is the symbol of hands together.

What does the emoji of hands together mean in WhatsApp?

If your friend or relative uses it to say they are praying for you, they may be wrong, because the emoji hands together in The WhatsApp It tends to express something else.

In order to know what exactly it is, we must refer to the encyclopedia of all emojis: it is about emojipedia .

Learn the true meaning of hands together in WhatsApp and when to use them. (Photo: mag)

According to the source, this code is called folded hands It is in English and is used to indicate a greeting, especially a Japanese one or one from an Asian country. Many confused the judgment, but it was ignored.

Folded hands or folded hands are approved as part of Unicode 6.0 In 2010 as “Person with Joint Hands” and was added to Emoji 1.0.2 Update in 2015.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.

What is WhatsApp?

The WhatsApp It is a free application that offers messages and calls in a simple, secure and reliable way, available on phones all over the world. According to data from the beginning of 2020, it is a leader in instant messaging in most parts of the world; It has more than 2 billion users, surpassing other apps like Facebook Messenger or Telegram.