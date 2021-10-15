WhatsApp: Find out the list of Android and iOS phones that will stop working in the application

WhatsApp has added many tools in its updates to improve the user experience. (Photo: Dadu Rovich/Reuters)

WhatsApp was one of the messaging services that suffered a massive crash in its system Monday October 4th event (Known as “Black Day””) that affected millions of users. It is frequently used on iOS and Android devices. However, it will stop working on certain models. Pay attention to the following note to avoid surprises if one of them is the one you use or plan to acquire.

The reason is that the platform has to require devices with more power to run it. For this reason, as of November 1, the instant messaging service will no longer be compatible with a variety of devices. Android and iPhone. In short, these teams will no longer receive official support, and therefore, for better optimization – you will not be able to use the application.

Next, learn about each of the mobile phone models that will be affected by the brand:

Iphone

-iPhone 6

– iPhone 6s Plus

– iPhone SE

Samsung

-Galaxy Trend Lite

-Galaxy Trend II

-Galaxy S II

-Galaxy S3 mini

-Galaxy Xcover 2

– Galaxy Core

– Galaxy Ace 2

Huawei

– Huawei Ascend G740

-Huawei Ascend Mate

-Huawei Ascend D Quad XL

-Huawei Ascend D1 Quad XL

-Huawei Ascend P1 S

– Huawei Ascend D2

LG

-LG Lucid 2

-LG Optimus F7

-LG Optimus F6

-LG Optimus F5

-LG Optimus F3

-LG Optimus L7

-LG Optimus L5

-LG Optimus L7 II Dual

-LG Optimus L5 Dual

-LG Optimus L4 II Dual

-LG Optimus L3 II Dual

-LG Optimus Nitro HD

-LG Optimus 4X HD

-LG Optimus F3Q

-LG Best L5 II

-LG Best L3 II

-LG Best L7 II

-LG Best L4 II

-LG Best L2 II

-LG Enact

Sony

– Sony Xperia Miro

– Sony Xperia New L

– Sony Xperia Arc S

Other companies

-ZTE V956

-ZTE Grand S Flex

-ZTE Grand X Quad V987

-ZTE Grand Memo

-Alcatel One Touch Evo 7

– Lenovo A820

HTC Desire 500

-Caterpillar Cat B1

Archos 53 platinum

– Wiko Sync Five

– Wiko Dark Knight

-Lumi X2

– Play F1

-Faea F1

-THL W8

Find out how to use two different accounts from your PC or PC

To get started, you have to open a new tab in your favorite search engine. You can perform this method from Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, or one of the other options.

The only prerequisite for avoiding problems is that the browser is able to create a private or unknown window. In short, it should work independently of the rest of the tabs [procura no tener varias abiertas] which you are using.

Next, enter a blank window and enter WhatsApp Web. You can do this simply by typing the name of the application, or also through this link: https://web.whatsapp.com/.

Once there, go to your smartphone and open the WhatsApp app. Then, in the three vertical dots menu in the upper right corner, select the Paired devices option.

Inside that panel, tap “+” button to scan the QR code that appears on your computer screen. When the scanning process is finished, you will have successfully entered the first two accounts of the instant messaging app.

At this point, open an Incognito tab or a private session, which will act as a kind of second device and won’t interfere with the session you started a few minutes ago.

Do the same process as in the previous lines, but instead of using the same account, scan WhatsApp Web QR using another of your smart devices. Thus, a completely different account will be opened and linked to another phone number. ready! You already have the two different accounts. Write it down and share it with your colleagues.

