WhatsApp | How do I send you messages ChatGPT chatbot AI | jobs | Tools | AI | ask | The answer nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

ChatGPT is a chatbot built with artificial intelligence, which has become very popular on different social networks because within seconds it can answer all your doubts or questions. Did you know that you can also chat with the aforementioned platform through The WhatsApp? It’s something we’ll let you know right away from Depor.

It is necessary to highlight that ChatGPT is available on the website Judina Books, the same section that contains a section to chat with the bot on WhatsApp as if it were one of your contacts. Previously, you would have to register on the site using a Google email and give it your phone number.

Chat guide with ChatGPT on WhatsApp

First, click on the following link (God in a Box website).

Now, you will get an introduction page that explains the meaning of ChatGPT. One of the most relevant points is that the service only offers you a total of 10 monthly messages.

To continue chatting with ChatGPT, you must purchase the premium version ($6 per month).

The next step is to click on the Start button > Accessibility > Sign in with Google.

Register and login with your Gmail email.

After logging in, you will see a screen asking you to confirm your phone number. The WhatsApp With your country prefix, add it and click submit.

With your country prefix, add it and click submit. In this part, you should send a WhatsApp message to the number that appears on the screen (+15139958380), add it to your contact list.

Send him a message via the instant messaging app, preferably with a question like in the example we attached.

ChatGPT will answer you in detail thanks to its technology with artificial intelligence. (photo: GEC)

How do you see the image that was sent to you without opening WhatsApp?

The first thing would be to open WhatsApp, the fast messaging application, whether on your Android cell phone or iPhone.

Then you can enter settings or configuration.

At that time, go to the Chats tab.

There you will see a button that says “Save to Photos”.

All you have to do is activate this tab.

In the case of Android, you should go to Storage & Data.

There click on Download using mobile data: All files.

Same way with “Download with Wi-fi”

When you’re done, now every time you receive a photo, it will be automatically downloaded to your gallery

This way you will not have to open WhatsApp to view it.

Even if you are not interested, you can delete it.

What cell phones will not be compatible with WhatsApp?