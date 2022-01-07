WhatsApp | How do you know if you have the most secure version | Applications | APK | Smartphone | iPhone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Do you know if your conversations and all the files you share Are they really protected? With each new version of the app belonging to the Meta, a series of changes are made that not only keep your chats protected, but also prevent third parties from listening in on your calls or video calls. Take note.

How do I know? It’s very easy and you don’t have to have to install cumbersome APKs or some kind of software that puts your conversations at risk. . Remember that every time the app is updated you can get improvements and fix some bugs.

What is the safest version of WHATSAPP

  • WhatsApp for Android: Version 2.21.42 or above
  • WhatsApp for iOS: Version 2.21.243.1 or higher
  • WhatsApp for Windows: Version 2.2147.16 or higher
  • WhatsApp Business for Business: Version 2.21.42.22 or higher
This way you will be able to know if you have the most stable and secure version of WhatsApp. (Photo: mag)

  • To find out which version you have, just open WhatsApp.
  • Then head to Settings or Settings.
  • There, click on “Help” or “Information”.
  • At that moment, a window will appear where you can see a series of numbers in the header of the WhatsApp logo.
  • Make sure the number is the latest or the one we gave you.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

