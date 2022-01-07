WhatsApp | How do you know if you have the most secure version | Applications | APK | Smartphone | iPhone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Do you know if your conversations and all the files you share The WhatsApp Are they really protected? With each new version of the app belonging to the Meta, a series of changes are made that not only keep your chats protected, but also prevent third parties from listening in on your calls or video calls. Take note.

How do I know? It’s very easy and you don’t have to have to install cumbersome APKs or some kind of software that puts your conversations at risk. The WhatsApp . Remember that every time the app is updated you can get improvements and fix some bugs.

What is the safest version of WHATSAPP

WhatsApp for Android: Version 2.21.42 or above

WhatsApp for iOS: Version 2.21.243.1 or higher

WhatsApp for Windows: Version 2.2147.16 or higher

WhatsApp Business for Business: Version 2.21.42.22 or higher

This way you will be able to know if you have the most stable and secure version of WhatsApp. (Photo: mag)

Always remember to update WhatsApp either from google apps the iOS Store . You can always update to the latest version of WhatsApp Web with this Link .

To find out which version you have, just open WhatsApp.

Then head to Settings or Settings.

There, click on “Help” or “Information”.

At that moment, a window will appear where you can see a series of numbers in the header of the WhatsApp logo.

Make sure the number is the latest or the one we gave you.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link.