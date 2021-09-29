WhatsApp | How do you know who your contacts are “Online” | online | Applications | Smartphone | Trick 2021 | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

The WhatsApp It continues to bring news and is one of the applications that attracts the attention of millions of users in the world not only for its ease of use, but with just one button you can make long-distance calls and video calls completely free, which 10 years ago could not be done like now. Did you know? But there are more things to watch out for.

In the application that belongs to Facebook, we also have a variety of alternatives to protect our privacy. For example, in recent months The WhatsApp Added a tool that allows your contacts to only see the photos and videos you send through the app once, although they can take screenshots, for now.

But now a trick has been discovered that is causing quite a stir: it’s the possibility of being able to see how many of your friends are online in the app without making them talk to you. What should I do?

Beautiful Weather The WhatsApp I executed a green circle where you were told which of your contact was “online”. Although this tool has been completely phased out, there are now apps that allow you to find out without even having to take out your mobile phone. Of course, it only works on Android terminals, so you should take it into consideration.

How to know ‘online’ contacts in WhatsApp

In the Google Play Store there are countless applications that allow you to track whether a user has contacted them or not The WhatsApp or “Online”. But there are few who can give you the exact result. Find out which one to use now:

The first thing will be to enter the Google Play app.

There I search for an app called WaControl .

. In the event that it is not located, we present it to you so that there is no confusion.

When you open it, you have to enter the number of that person you want to know how many times he or she has been connected to WhatsApp.

The number must be in the global format, that is, with the country code.

Also add your name or nickname.

Now you will start the analysis.

When this is over, and over time, WaControl will tell you the exact moment the person is calling with an alert.

You can even refer to the app to know in detail how long this contact has been connected to WhatsApp.

