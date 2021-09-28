google | The trick is to clear your activity history so that no more ads appear | SPORTS-PLAY

When you want to search for something on the Internet, you do it with the most used browser in the world, we mean This well-known platform that allows you to find any kind of information related to the topic you are interested in. Did you know that the company detects your every move on the web? And the most interesting part is that by agreeing to their privacy policies, you also accept the following: When you use Google services, you trust us with your information..

It stores all of your searches in a tab called “My Activity” or “My Activity”, so today we’re going to show you the steps so you can get rid of all the information that accumulates here, so the big “G” company will no longer show those inconvenient ads that appear from time to time after searching for something on the web.

Surely you are wondering, why is it better not to deny permissions for Simple, because this is not how the application works, as you remember, the search engine works with ads, so when you search for a product or service, it immediately appears in the browser or on various platforms where you are located such as: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, etc.

How to delete all information in your activity

  • First, log in to your account google browser or click To go directly to the My Activity tab.
  • Upon entering you will have three options: “Web & App Activity”, “Location History” and “YouTube History”, choose the first option.
  • Now, you see, everything you’ve been doing since you’ve been using Google appears, from your Google Play and browser searches to logging in to some social network through google browser.
  • Lower the space bar a little and go to the “Filter by date and product” section, right-click on the “Delete” option.
  • You can delete Last Hour, Last Day, From Start (All) and Custom Period activity, this means you can choose to delete all activities on a certain date
It is recommended to delete “From the Beginning” (Image: Mag)
Date set to erase history (Photo: mag)
Date set to erase history (Photo: mag)

Clearing your activity history has no consequences, even if you notice google browser At the moment of choosing any of the above options; However, what can happen is that you have to re-enter your passwords in some places, but in terms of operation, you will not have any problems.

Do you have problems with Google Chrome? If your browser crashes, crashes or does not open a webpage and you see the following messages: “Proxy Error in Google Chrome” or “This webpage is not available”, click To find out solutions and recommendations that help solve this problem.

