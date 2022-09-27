WhatsApp | How do you know who’s “online” without getting into a conversation | Applications | Smart phones | trick | wander | APK files | Blue WhatsApp Plus | nda | nnni | sports game

The WhatsApp It currently has more than 12 billion active users. Each of them has the privacy of not only seeing the messages your contacts are writing to you, but also checking when they were last connected, joining groups and even knowing where they are by sharing their real-time location.

However, very few realize that they can have an exclusive choice of Whatsapp plus : This is a way to know who’s calling without having to join the conversation. The trick is quite simple, but a third-party app is required for this.

How to know who is ‘online’ without entering a WhatsApp chat

The first thing you should know is that this feature is only present in WhatsApp Plus.

You can download WhatsApp Plus APK using this Link .

. After that you have to enter your mobile phone number and verification code.

Now you just have to go to the WhatsApp Plus settings.

Go to Privacy and Security.

There you must activate “Know who is calling”.

Remember that this option is in the latest version of WhatsApp Plus. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

WhatsApp will be updated later.

From now on, every time you enter WhatsApp Plus, you will be able to see not only the time of the last connection, but also who is “Connected”.

Best of all, it’s very accurate.

So you can make your WhatsApp screenshots more secure

First, check it out The WhatsApp You have no pending updates.

You have no pending updates. Now, open the app and enter into a personal or group chat.

Click here on the clip (next to the camera) and select the screenshot you want to enhance your security.

The next step is to click on the pencil icon located in the upper right corner.

A color bar will be displayed on the right side, move it to the end to get the “Pixel” tool.

Paint on the areas you don’t want to see and it will automatically cut out, which means it won’t be sharp anymore.

Finally, click the circled 1 icon to send the image using the “View Once” tool.

WhatsApp: How to schedule messages from iOS

From you Iphone go to the Shortcuts app.

go to the Shortcuts app. Next, enter the section automation .

. Now press the button Create personal automation .

. Among the options, select time of the day .

. Below this alternative, put the time you want to send the message.

Later, you will have to give repetition and then in Per month .

. Next, choose the exact day you want to send the message.

You will have to press “Next”. In the search engine, enter the text and click on it.

On the tab, paste the message you want to send.

The trick to making a WhatsApp call without giving or receiving a number