WhatsApp | How to activate the “Super Dark” mode in the application | Dark Mode | topic | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | trick | Tutorial | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

Do you already have a “dark mode” The WhatsApp ? This has been implemented for a long time on smartphones running the Android and iOS operating systems. But now an incredible trick has been discovered that will allow you to do so activation the method “super dark” Very few of them have tried it on their devices. By activating it, you can save more battery. How do you do that?

The WhatsApp executed “dark road” Not only To improve your team’s performance or independence, but also to avoid the now common visual fatigue, the same thing that will avoid affecting your eyes while manipulating your conversations.

But if what you want is to see the app in a different way, then these are the steps that you should perform in your device. Best of all, it is not necessary to download third-party apps or much less software like APK files of questionable origin.

however The WhatsApp It will help you improve the appearance of all your conversations, including those in groups or video calls that you make from your mobile phone.

How to activate “SUPER DARK” mode for WhatsApp

As mentioned earlier, it is not necessary to install anything, nor should you check the settings of your mobile device. You just have to be attentive to The WhatsApp .

First of all, if your cell phone is already active in “dark mode” in The WhatsApp You will need to do the following.

You will need to do the following. First, it will be the WhatsApp update on your Android or iOS device.

After that go to Settings and tap on Chats.

There you will see a section that says “Wallpaper”.

This way you can activate the “Super Dark” mode in WhatsApp. (Photo: mag)

Click on it and a bar will be displayed where you can select the contrast in which you want the wallpaper.

You also have a chance to decide if you want your WhatsApp wallpaper to look with or without shapes.

We put it at maximum contrast and that’s it.

The main color you normally see on WhatsApp now looks much blacker with contrast, ready to turn off certain pixels on your mobile device.

With this, you will already have a “very dark” WhatsApp status. Did you know?

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.