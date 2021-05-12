WhatsApp | How to change the font without software | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Cell Phones | Viral | The trick Tutorial | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

It keeps updating its functionality and has started adding various tools to make it useful for all its users. For example, it added the function that allows you to activate self-destructing messages in 7 days, both for individual conversations and in groups.

But the thing does not end there. It also contains a lot of tricks that people are exploring. One of them is the ability to be able to change the style of the letters in your chats.

The best thing about it is that you don’t need a program or a third-party app installed to run it.

While it is somewhat hidden Time to give you all the clues so that you can improve your conversations and surprise all your contacts in the conversations you have daily.

In this way, you can change the font in WhatsApp without using third-party programs. (Image: Mag)

How to change WhatsApp letters without programs

It is worth noting that this trick has been around for a long time. , You only have to activate it manually. It will not appear by clicking on Joomla, let alone activating it from the settings.

  • Diagonal: To write text Diagonal, Place a underscore before and after the text: _text_
  • Bold font: To write text wide line, Put an asterisk before and after the text: * text *
  • Strikethrough: To write text Strikethrough, Put the tilde sign before and after the text: ~ text ~
  • Monospace: To type one-space text, place three quotes before and after the text: “ Text. ”

Remember, if you want to change the color of your text, you can use other apps on your iPhone and Android device that complement your WhatsApp writing.

