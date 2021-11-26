WhatsApp | How to hide “internet” and “writing” | Trick 2021 | Applications | Tutorial | Smartphone | Android | iPhone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

A trick you don’t know. The WhatsApp The application has become with the most active users around the world. With it, you can send the messages you want, and even make calls and video calls. But one of the things that many people would like to own is A way to hide the famous “internet” or “writing”. Take note.

For this it is not necessary to install an alternative application on The WhatsApp Which, for the most part, do not fulfill their purpose and tend to fill your device with viruses or by accessing your contact list, compromising the security of your mobile phone. You will only have to update the application through a file google apps NS iOS Store . Now just go through these steps.

How to Hide “Online” and “Typing” in WhatsApp

Activate Airplane Mode in WhatsApp

Remember that if someone sends you a message, do not open WhatsApp.

When you receive a message, it will be the first thing Lower the notification bar .

. There you will see an icon “Flight mode” .

. After that, tap on it and activate that “Airplane Mode” It will leave you without data or wifi .

. currently Enter WhatsApp and read or reply to all messages .

. Finally close WhatsApp and reconnect .

. All messages you have written will be sent and no one will know that you are “typing” or “online”.

In this way, you can activate the WhatsApp tool on your cell phone and see all the messages without opening the application. (Photo: mag)

Add a WhatsApp widget to your cell phone screen

Remember that for this you must have space on the screen of your cell phone.

The widget From WhatsApp you can only see it Android .

From WhatsApp you can only see it . Insert any blank part of your cell phone.

Simply now Press for 2 seconds .

. A button will appear that says widgets .

. looking for one of WhatsApp and add message box .

. When you do that, you can decide how much space you want it to take up, it could be 4×5, 4×4, etc.

Once you get it, you can tell someone to text you.

At that moment, you will see that all messages will appear in the box without having to open the application.

There will also be no need to appear ‘online’.

Activate the display of WhatsApp notifications

To do this, enter Your cell phone settings .

. Then you should go to Applications .

. Search for an app The WhatsApp .

. In the notifications, you must activate the button “ Show WhatsApp notifications .

. With this, you can read and respond to the same notification without having to call.

Best of all, it won’t show “type” either.

To make sure you don’t appear online, you can activate Airplane Mode or disconnect from your data package.

Data in the background must also be used for alerts to arrive.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.

Recommended video

WhatsApp, a messaging app belonging to the Facebook franchise, has updated its user policies, which must be accepted, otherwise the app cannot be used normally.