5 things that can destroy your game in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl – Nintenderos

Pokemon It is distinguished by the presence of various adventures, which, along with its high replayability, made it a mass phenomenon. There is no wrong way to play Pokémon, but there are a few things that are sure to affect anyone’s fun.

On this occasion, we will talk about the different aspects to take into account, which can ruin our game in Pokémon Shiny Diamond or Shining Pearl:

Incorrect selection to start Pokemon It is important for coaches to think about their playing style and their ultimate team before choosing a player of their age.

Get a very high level : Having a higher level means coaches can be prepared to take on any challenge that comes their way, which can spoil the fun.

Don't explore underground caves It is a vast maze that extends under every slope. Players can search for rare items and Pokemon, including Fossil Pokémon and Kanto Pokémon not found in the original games.

Falling for Mindy's tricks Mindy is a NPC member from Neva Town who is offering to replace her Haunter with Medicham. This might sound like a good deal, as Haunters can only evolve into Gengar through an exchange and Medicham can be found in the wild on Route 217, just before Puntaneva. However, when players exchange Medisham, she cheerfully taunts: "Did Hunter turn into something? Ha! It's a joke!". It turns out that Mindy's Haunter possesses an Eternal Stone, which prevents her from evolving.

Expect something from the game that isn'tDespite including a number of new quality of life changes seen in recent games, platinum is still considered by many to be superior to Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shimmering Pearl in almost every imaginable way. However, it is important to remember that these games are exactly what they claim to be. Diamonds and pearls are re-made, so they are never sold as re-made platinum.

