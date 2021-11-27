How to get Master Ball in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl – Nintenderos

We once again bring you interesting information recently shared regarding one of the most prominent titles in the catalog on Switch. This time we are talking about it Pokemon Shiny Diamond and Shiny Pearl.

This time, we explain how we can only get ball master Available in titles. This is one of the most valuable things in the franchise, since It allows us to catch any Pokemon 100%..

How do we get the main ball

There is only one way to get it in addition to winning the Pokémon lottery, we explain below how to get it:

  • After defeating the seventh gym leader, we will meet the Galaxy squad on the Sharpness Shore. Later we shall follow them to their base in The city of Rocavello.
  • In order to be able to get to the interior of the base, we will only have to talk to the Galaxia Recruit at the entrance, who The key will be lost when escaping.
  • Once inside we can have the main ball As a reward for defeating Helio, captain of the Galaxia team.

what do you think? Feel free to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage of this game Here.

