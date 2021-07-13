WhatsApp | How to leave a group unnoticed | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | trick | Tutorial | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

Do you want to leave a group chat without anyone knowing? Then go through all the steps. The WhatsApp It allows you to do it in a very simple way and as you remember this is one of my favorite platforms so you can connect with your friends, family or co-workers who are located anywhere in the world. Through this application you can talk about different topics as well as send videos, photos, GIFs, stickers and the most entertaining memes that have hit social networks.

But in The WhatsApp It is now possible to activate multimedia contents that disappear as soon as they are seen by your contacts, as well as messages that self-destruct within a week if your relatives or colleagues in a group or individual chat do not see them.

Now a new way has been discovered so that you can leave a group that added you and do not want to belong to it. How do you do that? And best of all, you don’t have to have alternative apps for a program courier.

More often than not, APK files tend to work in a complementary manner The WhatsApp They steal certain information, access your contact list in order to launch targeted ads, or simply send them a text message indicating that they should download their software.

How to leave a WhatsAPP group without your friends knowing

The trick is very simple and you just have to have it The WhatsApp Updated so you can always have all your conversations with the latest news added to the app. Follow all steps:

Open WhatsApp on your cell phone Android a Iphone .

a . Now head over to the WhatsApp group.

Now go to the settings of that group.

This way you can leave a WhatsApp group without anyone noticing. (Photo: mag)

There you should silence him forever.

Now just archive it to make it disappear.

At that time, this conversation will never return to the main part of your WhatsApp Inbox.

With this you will never see the group again and many will think that you left even if it is not true.

You can even re-watch conversations whenever you want without leaving your archived conversations.

It should be noted that when you leave a WhatsApp group, it is normal for a tab to appear that says “User left the group”. That’s why we gave you the trick so you don’t get involved in that conversation again.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.