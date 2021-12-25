The WhatsApp It is one of the platforms instant message Most used every day by millions of people around the world, who stay in touch whether through messages, photos, videos, voice notes, video calls, etc.

This application offers many advantages to users and is constantly updated, providing new tools, as well as some tricks that you can apply to make it more fun.

WhatsApp How to send an animated heart in your chats. Photo: Pixabay



How to move heart emojis

On this occasion, we will tell you how to animate the heart emoji so that you can send it to whoever you want, whether it is your partner or your best friend. So take a note so you can surprise friends or family with this method.

The first thing you should know is that this tool is available on WhatsApp web and WhatsApp mobile and consists of sending a heart emoji that, regardless of color, will appear bigger and start beating.

At the moment, this option is only available for animation in the beta version of WhatsApp and for it to work, you only need to send one heart, not several at the same time.

To activate it, follow these steps:

Download TestFligth from the Play Store.

Apply for a job to be a part of WhatsApp beta testers.

Click accept and wait for WhatsApp beta to be installed on your cell phone.

Once installed, simply enter a chat and send any heart emoji.

Ready, now you can see how it increases in size and mimics as if it is pulsing.

It’s only worth noting that to be a part of WhatsApp beta testers, there is a long queue, especially if you use an iPhone, but one of the advantages is that you will be one of the first to be able to use all the updates that WhatsApp offers over time.

Now you know, if you want to surprise someone by sending a different heart than usual, you can try this option. Just remember that in order for it to work, you only have to submit one heart of any color.

For more information on this and more, visit our section technology.