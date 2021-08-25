WhatsApp: Learn about the new options by clicking on the application icon | Android | iOS | iPhone | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | Colombia | Peru | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Although the app The WhatsApp It is not an application with full functionality like Telegram, its main competitor, and even Messenger or Instagram itself, this year the green platform has presented a large variety of tools that will save users a lot of time, such as: play audio at twice the speed. And that’s all there is to it, simplifying the life of an internet user, especially now that remote work is done. This time we will teach you a trick to quickly chat with your contacts by clicking on the app icon.

Have you ever wondered what happens if you press for a few seconds on an icon The WhatsApp From desktop to mobile? You’ll be surprised to know, since you have several shortcuts in the following order:

WhatsApp camera.

Direct access to 4 contacts (who you talk to most frequently).

Add the app to the home screen.

Uninstall WhatsApp.

widgets.

If you click the first, the camera will open automatically. The WhatsApp, so you can quickly capture moments in a photo or video and then send it to whoever you want or post it in your state. In the second position, your four contacts will appear, including the groups you interact with the most on a daily basis, and you can even tap and drag them to your desktop to have them as direct access.

Then, in the third place, you will see the option to add the instant messaging app to your desktop, this way you will be able to access it easily. Then you can press the button to cancel the installation The WhatsApp And finally, Widgets, to create more shortcuts.

Options that appear when you click on the WhatsApp icon (Image: Mag)

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form using this link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.