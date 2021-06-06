WhatsApp | Learn how to record a call without the other person suspecting it | Applications | trick | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Even if It’s not the perfect app and it has just added new functionality to its platform, and it’s still the third app with the most users and downloads worldwide, just below platforms like Facebook and YouTube. However, with the passage of time, new tricks were discovered that were very useful to Internet users; This time, we will teach you how to record a WhatsApp call without the other person knowing or suspecting.

More information | WhatsApp: What do I do if my new phone number is already registered in the app

It allows you to see any status of your friends without them knowing that you have gone through their stories and it also has a function for your contacts They don’t know when you’ve read the messages they sent youThis is because you have deactivated Read Confirmation. In addition, you can deactivate “Last Connection”, meaning that no one will know when was the last time you stopped using the app.

More information | WhatsApp: Beware of scams! They warn not to give a Rolex through a link

These are official functions, but as we said before, we will teach you how to record a call from Both are on mobile phones with the operating system Android As is the case in iOS (Iphone)And, best of all, without having to install third-party apps.

Very often it is necessary to record a call, either because you are going to interview someone or because you need to memorize important information when you do not have time to write something on paper, for this problem there is a simple trick that allows you to save an audio conversation. It should be noted that if you are going to apply this trick, be sure to do so without the intent of harming someone or violating their personal information.

More information | WhatsApp: These are the two new functions that the app will include in its update

Android

Action on mobile devices Android It is much easier than in its competition, follow these steps:

  • openAnd call the contact you want to chat with.
  • When he answers you have to turn up the volume of the call and turn up the volume.
  • Go to the home screen of your cell phone and in the search engine you type “Voice Recorder”, which is pre-installed on the mobile phone.
  • You open the voice recorder and start recording.
  • When the call ends, you just have to stop the recording and the conversation will be recorded.

iOS (iPhone)

In the iPhone OS, the procedure is more complicated, because the same trick as in Android cannot be applied, since an Apple It is not allowed to use the recorder when we are on a call.

  • It is necessary to have a Mac computer and connect it to your iPhone cell phone.
  • You open QuickTime on your Mac and go to File to select New Audio Recording.
  • Select the iPhone and press Start Recording in “QuickTime”.
  • Now, we just have to call whoever we want And when the conversation ends, we have to end the recording.

Do you have any problem? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, you should write to his contact email: [email protected] a [email protected]. You can also make the same application from your iPhone.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this . There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.

More Stories

On Day One, Xbox Game Pass will receive an anticipated premiere this month

6 hours ago Leo Adkins

You may lose your WhatsApp account for this reason

14 hours ago Leo Adkins

Free Fire launched bonus codes for today, June 6, 2021 | Redeem Codes | free swag | diary | today | Garena | Mexico | Spain | SPORTS-PLAY

22 hours ago Leo Adkins

LoL: Riot’s Small Changes To Rework Dr. Mundo that players fell in love with

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Video: NASA publishes a visualization of the Earth’s passage from the solar eclipse on June 10th

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Get this free Xbox game from the Microsoft Store in Argentina

3 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Chivas will benefit from a tour of the United States to vaccinate the campus

44 mins ago Leland Griffith

Francisco Santos resigns from the Embassy of Colombia in the United States | government | Economie

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Watch the top 5 Mexican political films

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The twelve founding clubs of the Superliga still maintain all their actions despite being verbally separated

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Peru elections: Pedro Castillo overturns Keiko Fujimori, at the end of a heart attack

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring