WhatsApp | Learn how to record a call without the other person suspecting it | Applications | trick | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

Even if The WhatsApp It’s not the perfect app and it has just added new functionality to its platform, and it’s still the third app with the most users and downloads worldwide, just below platforms like Facebook and YouTube. However, with the passage of time, new tricks were discovered that were very useful to Internet users; This time, we will teach you how to record a WhatsApp call without the other person knowing or suspecting.

The WhatsApp It allows you to see any status of your friends without them knowing that you have gone through their stories and it also has a function for your contacts They don’t know when you’ve read the messages they sent youThis is because you have deactivated Read Confirmation. In addition, you can deactivate “Last Connection”, meaning that no one will know when was the last time you stopped using the app.

These are official functions, but as we said before, we will teach you how to record a call from The WhatsApp Both are on mobile phones with the operating system Android As is the case in iOS (Iphone)And, best of all, without having to install third-party apps.

Very often it is necessary to record a call, either because you are going to interview someone or because you need to memorize important information when you do not have time to write something on paper, for this problem there is a simple trick that allows you to save an audio conversation. It should be noted that if you are going to apply this trick, be sure to do so without the intent of harming someone or violating their personal information.

Android

Action on mobile devices Android It is much easier than in its competition, follow these steps:

open The WhatsApp And call the contact you want to chat with.

And call the contact you want to chat with. When he answers you have to turn up the volume of the call and turn up the volume.

Go to the home screen of your cell phone and in the search engine you type “Voice Recorder”, which is pre-installed on the mobile phone.

You open the voice recorder and start recording.

When the call ends, you just have to stop the recording and the conversation will be recorded.

iOS (iPhone)

In the iPhone OS, the procedure is more complicated, because the same trick as in Android cannot be applied, since an Apple It is not allowed to use the recorder when we are on a call.

It is necessary to have a Mac computer and connect it to your iPhone cell phone.

You open QuickTime on your Mac and go to File to select New Audio Recording.

Select the iPhone and press Start Recording in “QuickTime”.

Now, we just have to call whoever we want The WhatsApp And when the conversation ends, we have to end the recording.

