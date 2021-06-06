LoL: Riot’s Small Changes To Rework Dr. Mundo that players fell in love with

Reformulate world doctor About to reach League of Legends. The next update 11.12, which is already available on the PBE, will hit the title’s live servers on June 9 bringing with it the visual and playable Hero update. Some changes that will give you a second chance and they are now It is well received by the community Which, in addition, increased after the last changes it received.

Two small edits that made society fall in love

The funny thing about the recent edits made to Dr. Mundo that will finally come to the game is that it is not at all major changes in the setting. Besides fixing a small issue with clarity and functionality, Riot Games’ decisions focused on fulfilling the wishes of the hero players, who took note. Two small edits that left them somewhat disappointed: its size and losing one of the most rewarding elements in its gameplay.

Q volume and voice, two small complaints from the community that Riot Games fixed

These somewhat bizarre requests have been successfully completed by Riot Games. In the latest Champion Change Report at his League of Legends premiere, the developer has dedicated the bulk of the explanation to detailing this.Increase hero size by 10%and also make sure thatQ sound effects increased to make it more satisfying to cast الإ“.

They took care from the developer to fix bugs and put the champion to the taste of players who have spent years dedicating hours to League of Legends. It is an issue of great importance that they reconsidered after making several mistakes in previous works in which they did not take into account the players of the character they were making the changes he promised them. They will take care of every last detail in future updates.