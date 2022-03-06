WhatsApp | Learn the differences between real-time and real-time location | Messaging | Applications | Smart phones | technology | trick | wander | Mobile phones | Applications | Applications | GPS | sites | nda | nnni | sports game

when you talk The WhatsApp And you ask your friend, family member or co-worker to give you their address, you automatically use the Real-time Location or Current Location tool, however, do you know the situations in which you should use either of the two and what are their differences? We will answer these questions below.

The WhatsApp And they and Google Maps came together to create a new functionality in the aforementioned instant messaging platform, which they called “Location.” It is important to clarify whether you want to send your address in real time or in real time, you will first have to activate the GPS button by scrolling down the list of notifications of the smartphone, and locate it using the pin icon.

What are the differences between real-time location and real-time

The location at the moment : Basically it is a fixed or precise point address at the moment you submit a location. This will always remain in the chat unless you remove the “for everyone” message.

: Basically it is a fixed or precise point address at the moment you submit a location. This will always remain in the chat unless you remove the “for everyone” message. Real time location : Unlike before, every time you send your location, it will move at the same time when you move, for example: If you send an address on the 5th block of Salaverry Street and walk to the 7th block, the person who received your location will know where you’re going.

: Unlike before, every time you send your location, it will move at the same time when you move, for example: If you send an address on the 5th block of Salaverry Street and walk to the 7th block, the person who received your location will know where you’re going. In addition, with this second function, you will be able to choose how long you want to share your location, the minimum time can be 15 minutes, one hour and a maximum of eight hours.

When using the current time and real-time location

Depending on the situation, you can send your location in the moment when you are waiting for someone at a certain point without moving, on the other hand, to get the real-time location, you can walk and the other person will always know where you are, at least as long as they do not exceed the time limit. It is also very useful when you want to monitor someone’s safe arrival home if they are traveling in a bus, taxi or private vehicle.

How to connect to WIFI without knowing the password

The first thing you should do is enter your cell phone settings Android .

. There you will have to enter Wifi.

If your cell phone is connected to a Wi-Fi network and you need your friend to access it without a password, just tap on the network name.

At that moment, you will see a tab that says Wifi QR Code.

Now you have to enter Settings, Wifi, and in the upper corner tap on the small square.

Scan the QR code and that’s it, you can now get access to Wi-Fi without having to ask your friends for the password.

Best of all, you can connect and reconnect without the need for a password. Did you know?

In the case of iPhones, it is necessary to have a password written down.

What does “near” mean on my ANDROID cell phone

Sure enough when I pulled down the notification bar I saw a “Nearby” icon.

This is represented as a knotted arc. Why this?

Well, like Bluetooth, it tends to be able to share all the photos and videos you want in seconds.

This is much faster than infrared or bluetooth itself.

To be able to activate it, you simply have to link your cell phone to the other mobile phone in order to share information.

Best of all, you don’t need mobile data or connection to the same Wi-Fi network to use it.

Neighborhood is fast and stable while transferring photos or videos from one cell phone to another.

WhatsApp problems

If you have any kind of problem with WhatsApp and you need to report it, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service. Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link.