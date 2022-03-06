Android | Learn the trick that will make your cell phone ring when someone tries to grab it | Mobile phones | Applications | Applications | Smart phones | technology | trick | OS | Alarm | wtmp | nda | nnni | data

It is very common for your friends, family or partner to ask you for your mobile device to listen to music, play games, order a taxi, etc. This turns out to be inconvenient because they can suddenly intrude into your instant messaging apps or your phone. phone gallery Android, information that you definitely do not want to share. This time we are going to show you an incredible trick so that no one grabs your smartphone, because when they try to unlock it, a powerful alarm will be activated.

It is important to clarify that to perform this trick it will be necessary to download the “Who touched my phone” application, you can quickly find it in the Android Google Play Store by clicking here. It’s completely free, and you don’t have to sign up with your Gmail or Facebook account, just create a four-digit password to enter every time you log in. In addition, you must leave the application activated for it to work, it means that it should not be deleted from the background.

How to activate an alarm when someone grabs your cell phone

After downloading the app, open it and give it all the necessary permissions so that it can work.

It will immediately ask you to create a four-digit password, write it down and click the “Set Passcode” button.

Now, at the bottom, touch the “Do not touch” tab.

Finally, press the green power button, it should be red.

Ready, that’s it, now it remains only to check the configuration, to do this, lock your phone and try to unlock it without putting your fingerprint, simply try to draw your own security pattern, type your password or PIN and it will start ringing automatically.

It is also possible to modify the ringtone and even the delay or time it will take for the alert to sound when they try to unlock your smartphone. In the “Do not touch” tab, click on the sprocket or gear icon, put it in the upper right, choose up to 12 beeps and delay, the minimum can be 0 seconds and 10 seconds maximum.

