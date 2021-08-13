WhatsApp: Learn the steps for sending messages with different fonts | Android | iOS | iPhone | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | Colombia | Peru | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Do you know about this trick that many have tried? Many consider it so The WhatsApp It is an instant messaging platform with limited functionality, but there are additional software that makes it a completely complete app which is why it currently remains the absolute leader with more than 5 billion active users worldwide, surpassing tech giants like Facebook Messenger, Telegram and Signal. This time we’ll teach you a new trick so you can change the typography of the texts you’re sending.

The WhatsApp It only allows you to send and convert texts to “Bold”, “Italic”, “Strikethrough” and “Monospaced”, which are pretty basic things any messaging platform has, so users are asking the app to do at least two more attractive fonts than you already have By default.

This trick that we will teach you below consists of converting your texts to other types of fonts, to be specific you can choose up to 35 different and unusual fonts. It is important to clarify that it will not be necessary to install additional applications or software that take up storage space on your mobile phone, tablet, computer or laptop.

How to change the source of WhatsApp texts

First, in Google search and enter “Unicode Text Converter” or click over here to go straight.

to go straight. Now, in the long bar at the top, write the words you want.

Then click the Show button.

The page will show you 35 types of fonts along with the text you have typed.

Finally, copy the one you like the most, and paste it in the chat The WhatsApp and sent it.

