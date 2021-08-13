WhatsApp: Find out the true meaning of a smiley face | Android | iOS | iPhone | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | Colombia | Peru | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Have you used it multiple times? Here we tell you what it really is. The WhatsApp It is an instant messaging platform where you can send photos, videos, audios, any type of document, stickers and emojis, the latter has been the center of attention among the users because many want to know the true meaning of their favorite symbol. The green app currently has more than 3000 emojis and this time we will explain the meaning of a smiley face.

The WhatsApp It has many emojis of smiling faces, they even have a version of cats with the same gesture, but they all have different meanings and names, created to express something in certain situations. The only thing they have in common is that they belong to the same department which is “Codes”.

as you remember, The WhatsApp It stores your icons in up to 8 categories: emojis, people, animals, nature, food and drinks, activities, travel, places, things, icons and finally flags. Next we will explain the meaning of the emoji “smiling face”, which was created in 2012, so as not to be confused with “smiling face with big eyes” or “smiling face and eyes”, they are different.

What does that mean

This emoji was created to express general enjoyment, cheerfulness or humor, although it was reportedly shared by others to express madness.

He is also known by these names

Smiley face

happy face.

Smiling face with open mouth.

