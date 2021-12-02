WhatsApp: Methods You Can Use So No One Knows You’ve Read a Message | Applications | Tutorial | Smartphone | Android | iPhone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

The WhatsApp It is the instant messaging app that millions of people choose to chat with their family, friends or co-workers on a daily basis. The app that belongs to Meta is used to unlock new functions quite often to make the user experience much better. Just as there is an option for fade away Famous “online” or “writing”, it is also possible that no one will see that you have already read a message, how do you achieve this? Here we leave you the most effective tricks.

That’s why it is important to have The WhatsApp Updated to the latest version, which you just need to enter the Google Play App Store or iOS Store. Now pay attention to the simple steps that you can take and read a message without the sender knowing.

Tricks to read a message without them knowing

Disable read confirmation

The blue check is the main informant in which you read the letter The WhatsApp . Deactivating it is a great option to improve privacy and others don’t know if it has been read or not. An important thing to know is that you will not be able to tell if others have seen what you have sent.

Enter WhatsApp settings

Click “Account”

Then go to “Privacy”

Finally, click on Read Confirmation and deactivate the option.

Activate Airplane Mode

Another trick to prevent them from knowing if we’ve read the messages they’re sending us is to use Airplane mode, the same mode that’s responsible for deactivating your data connection or Wi-Fi.

When you receive a WhatsApp message, a notification will appear on the screen.

If you want to read it without the other person knowing, go to the taskbar of your smartphone and select the network icon.

The next step is to select Airplane mode.

Enter WhatsApp and read the message.

Exit the app and close so the message isn’t marked as read before you deactivate Airplane mode.

Activate emerging notifications

This option allows you to read messages without having to open WhatsApp, as they will appear on the phone screen, even when it is locked.

To activate the notification popup in iOS, you have to go to the “Settings” menu and access the settings in the WhatsApp application in Android. You have to check the option “Always show popup”.

ANDROID TOOL

If you have an Android phone, another trick is to read messages without being detected. For this, just add a widget.

Tap on a clean area of ​​the screen.

Choose the Tools option (you must have previously activated the “Enable Tools” option in the “Settings” section).

Click and drag the WhatsApp widget to your screen.

The only point against it is that you will not be able to see the icons, photos or videos that your contacts send you.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.