Steps to follow if your WhatsApp account has been hacked
If your account has been hacked within a domain Application from The WhatsAppWe will tell you the steps that you should follow to get your account back as quickly as possible and in a very simple way.
The truth is that nowadays users of the messaging app have no choice but to protect their accounts.
and that is Information Which we share daily via WhatsApp, if you reach the wrong people, it can become a sensitive issue.
cybercriminals with robot And hack Accounts are a way to create big scams.
Despite the fact that the Meta platform has planned various strategies to curb this phenomenon, malicious practices are very frequent.
Users have no choice but to protect their account and learn how to act in case of theft, then we give you this information.
As we mentioned before, unfortunately and unfortunately it is possible to hack WhatsApp.
Another way they can check your messages is through WhatsApp Web, if you opened your session on other devices and forgot to close, they can continue to check your messages.
In this case, in your application in the linked devices, you can close the session of people you do not know.
If your WhatsApp account has been hacked, it is recommended that you follow the following process:
- Send an email to [email protected], specify the phone number and explain what happened, a response will be given in less than 48 hours.
- You should also contact the Electronic Police Unit at e-mail. 5086 for the case to be pursued.
On the other hand, the Electronic Police Unit of the Mexico City Citizens Security Secretariat, along with WhatsApp, recommends the following to protect your account:
- Do not share the activation code you received when creating the account
- Create a personal PIN in this way: in the WhatsApp application, click on the three dots in the upper left corner; go to settings or configuration; login to the account; Enter 2-Step Verification; and select Activate.
- Configure your profile picture so that it is visible only to your contacts: in the WhatsApp application, click on the three dots in the upper left corner; go to settings or configuration; login to the account; enter privacy; select a profile picture; and tap My Contacts.
- If someone you don’t know calls you, make sure of their identity.
