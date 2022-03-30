WhatsApp, phones will not work from March 31
The WhatsApp It is one of the main platforms instant message It is used every day by millions of people around the world. Whether you want to communicate through messages, photos, videos, video calls, voice notes, etc.
Therefore, it is important for both iOS and Android users to know this WhatsApp will stop working on some devices as of March 31. Next, we present a file Full list of phones They will not have service on that date.
What devices will WhatsApp stop working on?
Phones that will not be compatible with WhatsApp as of March 31 are:
- Archos 53 Platinum
- HTC Desire 500
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
- Caterpillar Cat B15
- Sony Xperia M
- Wiko Five Five
- Wiko Dark Night
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
- Huawei Ascend G740
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- Lenovo A820
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- ZTE V956 – UMi X2
- Huawei Ascend D2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Faea F1
- THL W8
- ZTE Grand X Quad v987.0
- ZTE Grand Memo
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus L5II
- LG Optimus L5 II Dual
- LG Optimus L3II
- LG Optimus L7 II Dual
- LG Optimus L7II
- LG Optimus F6
- LG Enact
- LG Optimus L4 II Dual
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus L4II
- LG Optimus L2II
- LG Optimus F3Q هاتف
- Apple iPhone SE (16 GB)
- Apple iPhone SE (32 and 64 GB)
- Apple iPhone 6S (128GB)
- Apple iPhone 6S (16 GB)
- Apple iPhone 6S (32 and 64 GB)
- Apple iPhone 6S Plus (128GB)
- Apple iPhone 6s Plus (16 GB
- Apple iPhone 6S Plus (32 GB)
- Apple iPhone 6S Plus (64 GB)
The reason why these cell phones are not compatible with WhatsApp is that the instant messaging platform chooses the cell phones that no longer meet the security requirements you are dealing with or their software is outdated.
The models that will remain compatible with WhatsApp, unless the messaging platform indicates otherwise, are:
- Mobile phones with Android OS 4.1 and above.
- iPhones with iOS 10 and later.
- Devices running KaiOS 2.5.0 and later.
