WhatsApp, phones will not work from March 31

The WhatsApp It is one of the main platforms instant message It is used every day by millions of people around the world. Whether you want to communicate through messages, photos, videos, video calls, voice notes, etc.

Therefore, it is important for both iOS and Android users to know this WhatsApp will stop working on some devices as of March 31. Next, we present a file Full list of phones They will not have service on that date.

WhatsApp, phones will no longer work from March 31. Photo: Pixabay



What devices will WhatsApp stop working on?

Phones that will not be compatible with WhatsApp as of March 31 are:

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Caterpillar Cat B15

Sony Xperia M

Wiko Five Five

Wiko Dark Night

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Huawei Ascend G740

ZTE Grand S Flex

Lenovo A820

Huawei Ascend Mate

ZTE V956 – UMi X2

Huawei Ascend D2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Faea F1

THL W8

ZTE Grand X Quad v987.0

ZTE Grand Memo

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L5II

LG Optimus L5 II Dual

LG Optimus L3II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus L7II

LG Optimus F6

LG Enact

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus L4II

LG Optimus L2II

LG Optimus F3Q هاتف

Apple iPhone SE (16 GB)

Apple iPhone SE (32 and 64 GB)

Apple iPhone 6S (128GB)

Apple iPhone 6S (16 GB)

Apple iPhone 6S (32 and 64 GB)

Apple iPhone 6S Plus (128GB)

Apple iPhone 6s Plus (16 GB

Apple iPhone 6S Plus (32 GB)

Apple iPhone 6S Plus (64 GB)

The reason why these cell phones are not compatible with WhatsApp is that the instant messaging platform chooses the cell phones that no longer meet the security requirements you are dealing with or their software is outdated.

The models that will remain compatible with WhatsApp, unless the messaging platform indicates otherwise, are:

Mobile phones with Android OS 4.1 and above.

iPhones with iOS 10 and later.

Devices running KaiOS 2.5.0 and later.

