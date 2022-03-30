Discover the picture of the universe taken by this legendary space telescope on your birthday – teach me about science

Undoubtedly, astronomy is one of the sciences that fascinates not only professionals but also the general public. Since ancient times, humans have tried to find an answer to their origin, and without a doubt, the study of the universe has helped us better understand many things vital to understanding our origin.

Therefore, it is not surprising that this science is of great interest to the public, from professionals to amateurs. At this point, one of the most important tools of aeronautical engineering, the Hubble Space Telescope, has served enough to awaken a deep love for the universe in everyone, delighting us with the amazing images it managed to get all the time. was in service.

Recently, NASA opened a section on its website, where anyone (with a mobile device and Internet access) can access it to see the photo of the universe that Hubble took on their birthday.

Would you like to know the picture of the universe taken by the Hubble Space Telescope on your birthday? You can find out on the Hubble Gateway What did Hubble watch on your birthday?

take a look To the most epic and modern discovery From the Great Hubble Space Telescope

