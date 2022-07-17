WhatsApp Plus, APK Free: How to Download and Install the App on Your Android | Free Download and Install WhatsApp Plus 2022 July | WhatsApp Blue | NMRI EMCC | Mexico | United States | mx United States | sports game

Whatsapp plus It is the unofficial version of the popular instant messaging Meta app and it has been updated to a new version with many new features and improvements for all users. In this note from Depor, we will tell you step by step how to download the app for free to enjoy all the features it has for Android mobile phones. Find out all the details.

It should be noted that to get Whatsapp Plus, you must not have the original app installed on your phone. Also, you have to be careful with download links as they may harm your cell phone with viruses, so we recommend you to access reliable websites.

How to download Whatsapp Plus 2022?

Since it is not an official app, it is not on the smartphone store so you will have to download the APK to install it. Here are the steps to do that:

First, download the new APK in this link.

Next, install the APK and activate the option to install on unknown sources on Android.

You should keep in mind that when you download an app from outside the Google Play Store, you have to activate Unknown Sources.

So you must follow this path to activate it: Settings – Security – Unknown sources – Accept.

Finally, run the .apk file so that everything is ready and you can use the application.

What is required to download WhatsApp Plus?

First, you need an Android smartphone connected to the internet to be able to download the APK for WhatsApp Plus with the steps we gave you above. Also remember that the app is around 40-50MB in size, but when you install it you may need more space to store your chats and media files that are sent.

Why can’t I install WhatsApp Plus on my cell phone?

There are many reasons why WhatsApp Plus is not working on your Android device, one of the main errors is due to the activation of some tools under the configuration options of the phone.

To be able to install WhatsApp Plus, you must not have any trace of the original app on your smartphone as this might cause an error. So, you have to go to the Apps option under Settings and give the permission to view hidden files.

Once this is done, you have to delete the WhatsApp history on your phone and install WhatsApp Plus APK again. Then you have to access your account using your cell phone number and you can enjoy the app.

What is the difference between WhatsApp Plus and normal?

This version of WhatsApp brings more customization features, as well as the ability to schedule messages, activate in-app Airplane mode, and more emoticons that you can share in your conversations.

Another advantage of owning this application is that it has a greater ability to send multimedia files. The app allows you to send up to 50MB, compared to 16MB in the original app.

There are also more features like turning off read receipts and choosing which contacts they can see. You can also hide the phrase “Online”. On the other hand, it is possible to activate notifications when contacts are connected and change the color and font in chats.

