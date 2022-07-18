WhatsApp | How to write upside down or backward | Applications | trick | Smart phones | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | sports game
Many of your friends are definitely looking for a new way to write their messages. Until you surprise them we will leave you a trick The WhatsApp. The application integrates new functions such as the ability to respond to any conversation and even improves the protection of your privacy.
Although many seek a way to change the lyrics The WhatsAppWhether italic, bold or underlined, there is a simple header function for characters. how did you do it? It is very simple and there is no need to install any third party app on your phone.
How to write your head on whatsapp
- The first thing will be to open WhatsApp.
- Once done, move on to any conversation.
- After that, go to this link fliptext.org.
- On this site you will see two boxes, the first for you to type the message.
- When you’re done, you should go to the second box where you’ll see all of your header text.
- Now you just have to copy and paste it into your WhatsApp conversation.
- This way you will surprise your friend or any contact you have in the app.
What does shocking facial expression mean in WhatsApp?
- Recently placed emojis emojipedia.
- The web is responsible for describing and explaining the meaning of each of the more than 700 emojis.
- A trembling or shaky face is associated with some surprising news that someone can bring to you. Movement is part of the reaction.
- It also means a resounding “no”, as a person tends to quickly turn their face to one side and the other.
- This face also has to do with the fear a person feels. The reaction is when it starts to vibrate.
- On the other hand, Emojipedia itself explains that a quivering face wants to express a person’s annoyance when faced with a question that puts them in trouble.
- Whatever the case, shaking face emojis will be added to WhatsApp in 2023.
So you can add Windows Live MESSENGER TUKUTÍN as notification sound in WhatsApp
- First, find the notification sound known as “Tukutín” and download it from YouTube. Google has various free pages for converting MP4 video to MP3 format.
- When the sound is ready, check it The WhatsApp You have no pending updates in the Android Google Play Store.
- Now, click on the three vertical dots icon present in the upper right corner.
- Several options will be displayed, click on “Settings” > “Notifications”.
