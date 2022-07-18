WhatsApp | How to write upside down or backward | Applications | trick | Smart phones | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | sports game

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Many of your friends are definitely looking for a new way to write their messages. Until you surprise them we will leave you a trick . The application integrates new functions such as the ability to respond to any conversation and even improves the protection of your privacy.

Although many seek a way to change the lyrics Whether italic, bold or underlined, there is a simple header function for characters. how did you do it? It is very simple and there is no need to install any third party app on your phone.

Look: How to know who is talking to your partner the most on WhatsApp

How to write your head on whatsapp

  • The first thing will be to open WhatsApp.
  • Once done, move on to any conversation.
  • After that, go to this link .
  • On this site you will see two boxes, the first for you to type the message.
This is the website that will allow you to type whatever you want on WhatsApp in your head. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)
  • When you’re done, you should go to the second box where you’ll see all of your header text.
  • Now you just have to copy and paste it into your WhatsApp conversation.
  • This way you will surprise your friend or any contact you have in the app.

What does shocking facial expression mean in WhatsApp?

  • Recently placed emojis .
  • The web is responsible for describing and explaining the meaning of each of the more than 700 emojis.
  • A trembling or shaky face is associated with some surprising news that someone can bring to you. Movement is part of the reaction.
  • It also means a resounding “no”, as a person tends to quickly turn their face to one side and the other.
  • This face also has to do with the fear a person feels. The reaction is when it starts to vibrate.
  • On the other hand, Emojipedia itself explains that a quivering face wants to express a person’s annoyance when faced with a question that puts them in trouble.
  • Whatever the case, shaking face emojis will be added to WhatsApp in 2023.

So you can add Windows Live MESSENGER TUKUTÍN as notification sound in WhatsApp

  • First, find the notification sound known as “Tukutín” and download it from YouTube. Google has various free pages for converting MP4 video to MP3 format.
  • When the sound is ready, check it The WhatsApp You have no pending updates in the Android Google Play Store.
  • Now, click on the three vertical dots icon present in the upper right corner.
  • Several options will be displayed, click on “Settings” > “Notifications”.

More Stories

WhatsApp Plus, APK Free: How to Download and Install the App on Your Android | Free Download and Install WhatsApp Plus 2022 July | WhatsApp Blue | NMRI EMCC | Mexico | United States | mx United States | sports game

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

Android | Find out if it’s a good idea to charge your phone with a long cable | technology | Recommendations | OS | Download | nda | nnni | sports game

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

Android | Find out why you should never use your cell phone while charging | OS | battery | technology | Recommendations | nda | nnni | sports game

1 day ago Leo Adkins

How to install Xiaomi and Leica camera on your mobile phone

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Is it correct to use an asterisk to correct a word from a previous message? Teach me about science

2 days ago Leo Adkins

This hidden feature in Chrome reduces your browser’s CPU consumption and helps you save battery power

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Cheptegei achieves his revenge on Barega

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Cheptegei achieves his revenge on Barega

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

The “complicated” style of Pablo Escobar

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

WhatsApp | How to write upside down or backward | Applications | trick | Smart phones | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | sports game

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Lewandowski joins Barcelona’s US tour

1 hour ago Leland Griffith