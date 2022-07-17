Android | Find out if it’s a good idea to charge your phone with a long cable | technology | Recommendations | OS | Download | nda | nnni | sports game

From Depor we have taught you and explained various tricks and recommendations related to taking care of your smartphone battery, the goal has always been to extend the useful life of the aforementioned component, since this is the main source of power for any device. Android It can start and operate without problems; However, this time you will find out if charging your cell phone with a long cable is good or bad, will it take more or less to get from 0% to 100%? We will detail below.

Surely on more than one occasion I have seen a friend or family member use a charger with a very long cable, they suddenly bought it because the plug is far from the bed and they want to fiddle phone while charging it. Coming back to the topic, is it advisable to charge it with a long cable? Will it be faster or slower? Logically, it should take longer to get pregnant, but it was discovered that it is not.

Is it okay to charge an ANDROID phone with a long cable?

It is important to clarify that if two cables are made of the same materials and even have the same dimensions, then when charging your device should reach from 0 to 100 percent in the same amount of minutes or hours, it makes sense because the speed of the current does not change, but keep in mind that moving it is not Free because the cables provide resistance, according to Technology Portal Android.

It may sound confusing, but science says “The resistance of a cable is equal to the ratio of its length to its cross-sectional area.In simpler terms, if the cable is longer it provides greater resistance to current, which can cause less voltage to reach the cell phone and take longer to charge from 0% to 100%.

