WhatsApp Plus | How do you know if your account has been banned | hanging | APK | Latest version | Download | Applications | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Just by registering the other person’s number on your mobile device, you can’t just chat through The WhatsApp , but you can also send photos and videos in the most downloaded app on the planet, so it’s faster to be able to talk about a specific topic and even make calls or video calls completely free.

However, in order to have more functions, many users around the world have decided to download a file APK de Whatsapp plus , the same as already in version 17.60. What makes it special and why does it like it so much?

Well, in WhatsApp Plus you can not only change the full color of the platform, but also schedule text messages and even reply automatically by leaving a message to the person who wrote to you. All without using other types of apps to do so.

However, in recent days, many users have not been able to access The WhatsApp For some reason, they received a message from Temporarily suspended. what is he talking about? Have you been banned? Well, here we tell you.

HOW TO KNOW IF YOU HAVE TAKEN OF WHATSAPP PLUS

It’s easier than you think. As shown The WhatsApp The original Facebook app, if it detects that you are using one of its variants with the same messaging service, your account may be banned for some time until you use the standard version of the app.

It’s this way if you open Whatsapp plus On your mobile and the word “Paused” appears, this means that you have to download WhatsApp from Google Play Store or iOS Store to solve the problem. Otherwise, you will not be able to continue writing or recovering your messages.

This is the message that appears on WhatsApp Plus if your account has been suspended. (Photo: mag)

In case you want to continue using WhatsApp Plus, you should always update the APK file as it brings new mods so that they avoid permanent ban of your account and lose your chats.

To do that, just go to WhatsApp Plus settings and tap there where it says Settings. At that moment, scroll down and tap Update. The latest APK will be downloaded however.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]