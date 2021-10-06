MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition continues to roll out to reach more devices – Xiaomi News

After arriving in the Xiaomi Mi 10 a few days ago, Xiaomi started spreading MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Version on another of their smartphones. this time It’s Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, thus obtaining a large number of improvements.

In itself , Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra started updating with the European ROM MIUI (European Union or also known as the European Economic Area), this is a phase update «stable beta« This is the version My Pilot. This means that if the update does not introduce major bugs, it will be released to the general public in the next few days or at the latest in the following weeks.

In detail, we face the update V12.5.10.0.RKAEUXM, which occupies an area of ​​3.2 GB and brings with it important news such as liquid storage, improvement in the degree of fragmentation or atomic memory, a system that is able to prioritize certain tasks in order to free up processor and RAM memory.

Other devices that will also be updated to MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition

Having first arrived on the POCO F3, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10 and now Mi 11 Ultra, the company is also expected to roll out the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition to the following models:

Xiaomi Mi 11 and Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10

POCO F2 Pro

Poco F3 GT

Also, as in China, MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition Global is likely to also reach the mid-range of Xiaomi, especially with regard to the bug fixes offered by MIUI 12.5.