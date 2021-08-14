WhatsApp Trick: How to know which name and photo are saved on your mobile phone

The mobile phone has gone from being a minor item that we carry with us only for emergencies – the beginning of the end for phone kiosks – to becoming an extension of ourselves. It is clear that everyone customizes it to his liking, from the wallpapers to the melodies, tones, the applications they use, etc.

As well as the way you save your contacts in the phonebook.

WhatsApp tricks

There are those who write the name of the other person as it is; There are those who add things like the name of the school or university with which that person happened to distinguish it from another with the same name; There are those who give funny, affectionate or bad nicknames. This also happens in WhatsApp of course.

Have you ever wondered How do your contacts/nicknames call you on WhatsApp? Under what name (and photo) was your number registered? You can find out this way.

There is a certain element to this “trick”: that it doesn’t need to install anything extra, and it’s valid for both Android and iOS because it’s ultimately a function within the app itself. But it requires your contact’s cooperation, because by itself you can’t see it: