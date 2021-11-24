WhatsApp Trick to Hide “Internet” and “Typing”

WhatsApp: Steps to hide ‘online’ and ‘writing’ | Pixabay

Today we will present to you the final method so that you do not appear “online” or “write” with fame Application from The WhatsApp And best of all, we will teach you step by step.

WhatsApp has become the messaging app with the most active users around the world.

Through it you can send trusses that you want, including making calls and video calls.

However, one of the things that many people would like to have is the way to hide the famous “internet” or “writing”.

For this, it is not necessary to install an alternative application for WhatsApp, which, for the most part, does not fulfill its purpose and tends to fill your device with viruses or by accessing your contact list.

You will just have to update the app through Google Play or iOS Store and after that, just run these steps and choose the one that works best for you.

How to Hide “Online” and “Typing” in WhatsApp

Activate Airplane Mode in WhatsApp

When you receive a message, lower the notification bar.

There you will see the “Airplane Mode” icon.

Next, tap on Airplane mode and activate it which will leave you without data or wifi.

Now go to WhatsApp and read or reply to all messages.

Finally, close WhatsApp and reconnect.

All messages you have written will be sent and no one will know that you are “typing” or “online”.

Add a WhatsApp widget to your cell phone screen

You can only enjoy the WhatsApp tool on Android.

Insert any blank part of your cell phone.

Now just click for two seconds.

A button will appear saying widgets.

Find one WhatsApp and add the message box.

When you do that, you can decide how much space you want it to take up, it could be 4×5, 4×4, etc.

Finally, you will see that all messages that reach you can be read right there without having to appear “online”.

Activate the display of WhatsApp notifications