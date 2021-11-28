WhatsApp Web | Button activation guide that allows you to create stickers | Applications | Smartphone | technology | trick | Tutorial | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

WhatsApp Web It is a version of the original application targeting web browsers such as: Google Chrome, Opera, Microsoft Edge, Safari, etc. If you want to enter the above-mentioned platform, just scan the QR code that the app shows you on its page. Recently, a new tool has been enabled in this version, the button that will help you quickly and easily create stickers, and it still does not appear? Here we will show you the steps to activate it.

The application of the green color began to work this year and made major changes to it WhatsApp Web, where they implemented the basic editing tools that users have long requested; On the other hand, we are still in development, we are working on a multi-device mode, which will allow you to chat without relying on a cell phone.

Now, a new button has been officially launched for everyone who is working on creating stickers without having to install other third-party apps, in case the functionality we just mentioned does not appear, follow the instructions below:

How to enable the button to create stickers

First, make sure The WhatsApp You have no pending updates in the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

You have no pending updates in the Google Play Store and iOS App Store. Now, if WhatsApp Web is open, tap on the three vertical dots icon present in the top right corner.

Several options will be displayed, choose the one that says Close the session.

Please scan the QR code again to link your account.

If it doesn’t appear, try accessing it WhatsApp Web from another browser.

from another browser. If you have the beta, leave it to get the new button.

If you updated the mobile app recently, wait 24 hours and enter the platform again.

It is important to clarify when The WhatsApp Officially launching a function, gradually expanding worldwide, the same thing happened with the tool that allows you to speed up acoustics at twice the speed.

How to leave WhatsApp Web beta

sign in to The WhatsApp from your cell phone.

from your cell phone. Tap on the three dots and choose the “Paired devices” option.

Later, at the bottom, you will see the Trial version section.

Click “Exit Trial”.

Now just restart WhatsApp Web and scan the QR code again.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.