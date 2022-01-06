WhatsApp Web | How to chat without your cell phone near you | play | trick | 2022 | Applications | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Are you a contact person? All day long whether chatting with your friends or with people from work? Do you have documents on your computer to pass on and don’t want your cell phone by your side? Well, there is a simple trick by which you will not have to put your smartphone next to you to keep talking.

If your mobile device is locked or completely away from you, calm down, you can continue chatting . But to activate this function, you must perform a series of steps to achieve a successful login. Follow these steps.

How to Chat on WhatsAPP WEB Without Cell Phone Next Door

  • The first thing will be your WhatsApp entry completely up to date.
  • You can get the latest version from Google Play Store or iOS Store.
  • Next, go to the three dots in the top corner and click on Linked devices.
  • In the case of iPhones, you have to enter Settings and then Associated Devices.
In this way, you can activate the function of using WhatsApp without your cell phone on PC. (Photo: mag)
  • Now you just have to click on the bottom that you want to join the trial.
  • Read the agreements and you will see that you can connect up to 4 devices and a mobile phone at the same time.
Remember that by activating the trial function, you will be able to use WhatsApp Web on 4 different devices without disconnecting. (Photo: mag)
Remember that by activating the trial function, you will be able to use WhatsApp Web on 4 different devices without disconnecting. (Photo: mag)
  • At that moment, you can scan the WhatsApp QR code using your computer.
  • Now when you enter your chats, you can turn off your cell phone and you will not lose connection with your WhatsApp Web chats.
  • WhatsApp Web will work independently without the need to have your cell phone nearby.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this .

