WhatsApp: What do the sparkling emojis mean and when to share them | Sparkle meaning | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | nnda nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

The WhatsApp It is an instant messaging app for smart phones, where messages are sent and received, as well as photos, videos, audios, voice notes, documents, locations, contacts, and gifs, attachments, in addition to calls and video calls, among other functions. Despite the fact that this week it suffered the biggest drop in its history, the app is still a favorite among users.

But not only that, the Facebook company platform also offers a series of advantages when sending photos and videos, as they disappear as soon as the receiver sees them. This tool is known as Once only, although it is expected that the method will also be shown on messages The WhatsApp , something very similar to Instagram’s temporary mode.

In the latest update of The WhatsApp The app has added new emojis that are very intriguing not only because of what they look like, but also because of the large number of gestures each one performs. Among the latest are pregnant man emojis, melted or outlined face, glass with spilled water, as well as objects, animals, professions, yellow faces, and more.

In the past days, many people were searching for the true meaning of flash emojis. When should we use it in The WhatsApp ? Here we will tell you everything so that you do not get confused in the future.

What does emoji blinking mean on WhatsApp?

A decorative set of stars? In order to know all the details, you should know that the emojis that have been added to The WhatsApp They are generated every year by Unicode, the website that watches and chooses, after a long process, whether the emoticon works or not.

This emoji is then uploaded to emojipedia , a page responsible for explaining all the symbols around the world one by one, including flags, geometric shapes, heart tone, etc.

Sparkling emojis on WhatsApp. (Photo: Emojipedia)

That is why today we are going to explain what flash emojis are The WhatsApp . The source indicates that this emoji is commonly used Denotes different positive feelingsThis includes love, happiness, beauty, gratitude, excitement, novelty, and cleanliness.

the sparkle, as it is known in English, is approved as part of Unicode 6.0 In 2010 and in addition to Emoji 1.0.2 Update in 2015.

