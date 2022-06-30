WhatsApp | What does the report mean | Why don’t you use it | Applications | Smart phones | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | sports play

Have you ever blocked someone? in The WhatsApp We talk to people we know on a daily basis, but there may also be some users who give us some headaches. Sometimes we end up removing ourselves from the Meta app, but sometimes it is necessary to use other methods.

So that this person does not bother you again, you can block him, but a more radical way is to “report”. Do you really know what happens if you press this button The WhatsApp ? Here at MAG we tell you to take it into account.

What does “report” mean in WhatsApp and when is it used

A lot of times blocking is not enough if we don’t want someone to bother us on WhatsApp.

This is why there is a “report” button.

This can be found by clicking on the three dots in the upper corner of the conversation and then clicking on “More”.

“Report” is the most extreme way to say that this person is bothering you.

When you report someone on WhatsApp, the chat will be automatically sent to the application database.

This is the message that appears if you finish reporting someone on WhatsApp. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

Specifically, it will be the last 5 messages the other person sent you.

At that time, WhatsApp will evaluate your reporting request.

In case something malicious is found, WhatsApp will take action on the matter such as deleting this account or simply suspending it for violating its usage policies.

So keep that in mind if this is a case of blocking or reporting someone.

Why you should clear WhatsApp cache

First of all, clearing the WhatsApp cache will free up some space on your mobile device. Often this tends to be more than 1 GB.

Similarly, deleting the app’s cache will also prevent the app from suffering from bugs or some bugs.

Likewise, if you wish to do so, you will also delete some unwanted files that were only used to update or install WhatsApp.

It is worth noting that by clearing the cache, you will not delete documents, let alone delete photos, videos or chats.

It also does not work to log out of the express messaging app. In case you wish to do so, you must click on “Force Close”.

To delete the cache, you have to go to Settings & Apps and search for WhatsApp.

