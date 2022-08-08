WhatsApp | Why should you delete the cache | Android | Mobile phones | wander | trick | nda | nnni | sports game

The WhatsApp It is still the favorite app of many for chatting. With it you can exchange not only texts but also countless items like GIFs and the funniest custom stickers. But you should always know everything that is inside the application.

Do you know why you should delete cache for The WhatsApp ? Some say to save space, others associate it with simply deleting chats altogether. Although both are wrong, today we are going to tell you what it is for.

Why should you delete WhatsApp cache

One of the reasons is that all the unwanted files are stored there, which are usually only used to install the application on your mobile phone.

Likewise, the cache has a lot of weight as well. If you do not delete it frequently, it may consume up to 1 GB of your mobile storage space.

If sometimes WhatsApp starts to fail, either the messages or functions you want are not showing up, it is because there are cache errors.

To delete the WhatsApp cache, you have to go to the settings.

Then to Apps and there find WhatsApp.

In this section, you should click on the place where “Storage and Data” appears.

There you will see the option to delete WhatsApp cache.

How to save data on WhatsApp when making a call or video call

The first thing will be to enter WhatsApp.

From there, go to the app settings.

Now tap where it says Storage and Data.

In the Network section, you will see a tab that says “Use less data for calls”.

When you activate it you can make the calls you want.

This will prevent your bulky container from draining too quickly, if you have a minimum.

It is most recommended that you do not make calls or video calls on WhatsApp but use traditional communications.

