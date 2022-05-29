WhatsApp will stop supporting iOS 10 and 11, you can do that – Uno TV

The rumor has been confirmed, and it is, although users reported it some time ago The WhatsApp Planned to remove support for iOS 10, this day became a reality, according to Official WhatsApp Help Center. Moreover, it reported Android devices running OS 4.1 and earlier will not be able to receive this service.

will be As of October 24, 2022 when WhatsApp will drop support for iOS 10, iOS 11, iPhone 5, and iPhone 5C, The company said that as of that date, the app will only support iPhones running iOS 12 and later.

While in the case of Android, the phones that You will be able to continue to enjoy the benefits of WhatsApp will be those that have an operating system of 4.1 and newer.

What do you do to continue using WhatsApp?

specialized site WABetaInfo suggest that iOS 10 or iOS 11 devices update to iOS 12 To continue using WhatsApp. This means that You can still use WhatsApp on iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6Sbut they need to update their iOS version.

Unfortunately, WhatsApp no ​​longer supports iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C because iOS 12 is not available for these devices, WABetaInfo reported.

Given this new update in app support, the feature GoalAnd the WhatsApp will notify directly through the app not to use support on the device, It will remind the user several times that it needs to be updated.

Why does WhatsApp stop supporting devices?

This happens to allow the company to push updates that might not work on older operating systems, WABetaInfo said.

also, By updating to a recent version of iOS, you also benefit from security patches The latest, so it is always recommended to update iOS.

