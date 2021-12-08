WhatsApp with the third blue popcorn? This will happen if you take a screenshot

18 mins ago Leo Adkins

Mexico City /

The third blue dove for WhatsApp can become Reality in 2022 It will be used to notify you when someone does this Screenshot of your chatThis way, it will be searched for Increase user privacy and security.

Although the news is not official yet, it is known that the most used instant messaging application in the world Every day he works on new jobs so as not to leave people’s preferences and one of Weaknesses to improve privacy, on condition Lately he’s been in the crossfire.

What is the third popcorn?

According to the alleged predecessor, The third blue dove It will help notify users when that person does Screenshot of your chatIn this way, it is searched for Protect the data and information you share with your contacts.

When will this new tool start?

At the moment it is still popular, but it is expected that The new feature may be available next yearHowever, no Meta, WhatsApp or WABeta Info have denied this information It is one of the most popular messaging applications.

Six WhatsApp news in 2022

What is known is that WhatsApp will implement six new functions in 2022 What are they: Log outAnd Reels and WhatsAppAnd delete message without time limit, Hide from selected contacts manually, Greater Privacy Alternatives And React to messages.

More Stories

When will Halo Infinite be playable?

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

Here’s how Ditto can improve your Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl gaming experience – Nintenderos

16 hours ago Leo Adkins

The new way thieves track your car to steal it at night

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Yutu 2 rover monitors a mysterious cubic object on the moon

1 day ago Leo Adkins

A famous expert warns of a security flaw in Apple that could affect a billion users

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leaked Assassin’s Creed Titans, new Assassin’s Creed co-op game in Monster Hunter style

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Pamiparib has shown a good response in ovarian cancer patients, according to a phase II study

14 mins ago Mia Thompson

Football: Lemar suffers from a muscle injury and will miss Levante

17 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp with the third blue popcorn? This will happen if you take a screenshot

18 mins ago Leo Adkins

Weather Sonora: Get ready! Rain, hail and possible snowfall in the area | Sonora News

19 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

In cooperation with the United States, the European Union is preparing an “arsenal of sanctions” against Russia if it invades Ukraine

21 mins ago Leland Griffith