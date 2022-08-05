WhatsApp | You can now leave a group without anyone knowing | Applications | Smart phones | wander | trick | nda | nnni | sports game

It is still one of the most requested applications worldwide. There are many who continue to chat through it, as well as exchange photos, videos, GIFs, animated stickers and even make calls or video calls.

But now, according to it is now possible to withdraw from a group of without the knowledge of anyone in the conversation. How is that? What are the requirements? Here we tell you everything so you can try it now.

Look: How to know who is talking to your partner the most on WhatsApp

HOW TO LEAVE A WHATSAPP GROUP WITHOUT ANYONE KNOWING

  • According to WABeta Info, this can actually be done on iPhones.
  • The version that provides this option is iOS 22.16.0.75
  • All you have to do is sign up as a beta tester on WhatsApp.
  • When you do that, go to any combination.
  • Click on the three dots in the upper corner.
This way they can see who has been in a WhatsApp group in the last 60 days. (Photo: Wabeta Info)
  • There you should look for the “Exit Group” tab.
  • With this, you have already left the WhatsApp group.
  • Best of all, no one will know.
  • But yes, it will appear in the list of people who were in a group and who left.

HOW TO BECOME WHATSAPP BETA TESTER ON ANDROID

  • The first thing to do is go to Google Play
  • There is only a search .
  • Once in the WhatsApp tab, scroll down.
  • There you will see the option to become a beta tester. If you don’t see it, enter this .
  • Accept the terms and you will have to wait a bit to start downloading, if there is one, the latest WhatsApp Beta version.

This way you will know if you have reached WhatsApp beta on Android. (Photo: mag)

HOW TO BECOME WHATSAPP BETA TESTER ON IPHONE

  • The first thing you should do is download.
  • When you install it, simply On WhatsApp Beta for iPhone
  • You should now be redirected back to TestFlight.
  • Press accept to get the placement and it will not take long to install WhatsApp beta on your cell phone.
  • It is worth noting that the participants of the WhatsApp beta on the iPhone are a little more limited.

How do I know if someone else is viewing my WhatsApp

  • What you should know is that WhatsApp can be opened on up to 4 different devices.
  • To do this, it is necessary to scan the QR code to access the conversations.
  • Many times we forget to close our conversations on our work computer or laptop.
  • As a result, not only can anyone see your chats, but they can also perform activities you don’t want on WhatsApp.

