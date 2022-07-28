Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s explorable terrain will be 5x Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and the DLC story will be as big as Torna

We received an interesting message regarding one of the most unique games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case about Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Specifically, we bring in statements from the producer/director koh kojima Presented at a recent meeting with Nintendo. In them, it underscores how much space we can walk through has increased in this third installment. Apparently, it will be five times larger than that found in Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

We leave you with his words:

Well, yes… that’s right. (Laughter) Come to think of it, we were talking about this yesterday in the office. The world would be crazy about that title. So I did the calculations and it turned out that the total area that we can walk in this game is five times larger than in the second title. It was like… “Ouch!” (Laugh)

On the other hand, they also confirmed that the DLC story they are working on will be the size of Torna – The Golden Country, the sequel to Part Two. It’s confirmed Genki Yokota From Nintendo:

This is something to keep in mind after you play this game, but we do offer an additional expansion card. We’ll add a new story at the end of the expansion card, and we’re considering making its content the size of Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna – The Golden Country. We hope it will be enjoyed by those who have enjoyed this content, as well as newcomers.

What do you think of the news? If you’re interested, you can check out our full coverage of the title at this link. Don’t forget that it was released on July 29, 2022.

Line.