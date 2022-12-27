Xiaomi leaves 5 of its most popular mobile phones without MIUI updates

If you have a Xiaomi phone, you should consider changing it.

Xiaomi has updated its device list without supporting new versions of MIUI

as usual every few weeks, Xiaomi He updated List of unsupported phones for new software releases. It contains all those devices which, as they have reached the end of their supporting life, You will no longer receive MIUI updates Nothing new Android versions.

This time the list Adds five new models After its last update on December 26th. These include models Signs redmi s little bit.

These five Xiaomi phones will not receive new versions of MIUI

If we take a look at List of unsupported devices + e Posted by Xiaomi in its Security Center, we will see that at the end they join new models. Five, to be exact.

Xiaomi itself explains that all those devices that are part of this list It will not receive new software updates or Security patches. Hence, any reports of security vulnerabilities that may arise from now on will not be responded to.

the Five new models From Xiaomi that will no longer receive updates are the following:

Little x2

Redmi K30 phone

Redmi K30 5G phone

Redmi 8

Redmi 8A phone

In the case of POCO X2, it should be noted that It is the only device out of the five that does not have MIUI 13 yet. Therefore, you will keep MIUI 12.5 until the end of your days, when you will no longer receive new software versions.

However, there is always the option to turn to Firmware created by third party developers, which can bring the experience of MIUI 13, or even MIUI 14 closer to older models and without official support from the brand. In fact, we reported a few days ago How a developer managed to install MIUI 14 on Xiaomi 5 years ago.