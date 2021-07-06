Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO phones that will be updated to Android 12 (July 2021)

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Will your Xiaomi phone be updated to Android 12? In this list, you can check if your device is part of the supported models.

Spread Android 12 It will start at the end of summer 2021, and after the Google Pixel, it will be the turn of smartphone manufacturers to update their devices to Latest version of android. among them, xiaomi It will be one of the companies that More models will have to upgrade.

Although the brand has not yet participated The official list of Xiaomi phones that will receive Android 12Taking into account its background with previous versions, we can get an idea of ​​what we can expect once the Chinese company starts rolling out Android 12 among its mobile catalog, possibly with MIUI 13 interface.

Android 12 in the Xiaomi Mi 11, one of the mobile phones that will receive the update.

Which Xiaomi mobile phones will be updated to Android 12 with MIUI 13?

today is List of mobile phones that will -probably- will be updated to Android 12 Already thinking More than 160 different modelsIncluding some of the latest from Xiaomi. However, the people of Xiaomi did a job A list of all these models From which brand, most likely, will receive the long-awaited update. They are as follows:

Xiaomi Mi phones that will receive Android 12

Xiaomi Redmi phones that will receive Android 12

  • Xiaomi Redmi K40 / K40 Pro / K40 Pro +
  • Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G / Redmi 10X Pro
  • xiaomi redmi Note 9S / 9 Pro / 9 Pro Max
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G / 9T
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G phone
  • xiaomi Redmi Note 10 / Redmi Note 10S / Redmi Note 10T / Redmi Note 10 5G phone
  • xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro / Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G (China)
  • xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021
  • Xiaomi Redmi K30
  • Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G / K30 5G Racing / K30i 5G
  • Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
  • Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition
  • Xiaomi Redmi K40 Ultra / K30S Ultra
  • Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming

Xiaomi POCO phones that will receive Android 12

Black Shark phones that will receive Android 12

Again, it is necessary to mention that This is an unofficial listAnd so there may be some other changes regarding the final list that Xiaomi has to share over the next few months. If so, we will update this article to reflect the changes.

