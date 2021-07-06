Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO phones that will be updated to Android 12 (July 2021)

Will your Xiaomi phone be updated to Android 12? In this list, you can check if your device is part of the supported models.

Spread Android 12 It will start at the end of summer 2021, and after the Google Pixel, it will be the turn of smartphone manufacturers to update their devices to Latest version of android. among them, xiaomi It will be one of the companies that More models will have to upgrade.

Although the brand has not yet participated The official list of Xiaomi phones that will receive Android 12Taking into account its background with previous versions, we can get an idea of ​​what we can expect once the Chinese company starts rolling out Android 12 among its mobile catalog, possibly with MIUI 13 interface.

Which Xiaomi mobile phones will be updated to Android 12 with MIUI 13?

today is List of mobile phones that will -probably- will be updated to Android 12 Already thinking More than 160 different modelsIncluding some of the latest from Xiaomi. However, the people of Xiaomi did a job A list of all these models From which brand, most likely, will receive the long-awaited update. They are as follows:

Xiaomi Mi phones that will receive Android 12

Xiaomi Redmi phones that will receive Android 12

Xiaomi POCO phones that will receive Android 12

Black Shark phones that will receive Android 12

Again, it is necessary to mention that This is an unofficial listAnd so there may be some other changes regarding the final list that Xiaomi has to share over the next few months. If so, we will update this article to reflect the changes.

